TDs have voted in favour of a bill that would see people lose their licences if caught drink driving.

However, the Transport Minister Shane Ross initially voted against his own bill in the Dáil, later correcting the record.

So the Minister for Transport Shane Ross accidentally votes against his own Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NX6snRQxda — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) January 18, 2018

Under the proposed new rules, the current limit will stay the same - at 50 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Currently, anyone caught over the 50mg limit faces a €200 fine and three penalty points, with an automatic disqualification for anyone exceeding a higher 80mg limit (the minimum penalties increase further for higher recorded levels).

However, the new bill proposes a mandatory disqualification for anyone caught drink driving.

Following today's vote, the legislation will now be examined by an Oireachtas committee.