Shania Twain has apologised to anyone she "offended" by admitting she would have voted for Donald Trump.

The Canadian singer was not eligible to vote in the US presidential election - but told The Guardian she would have chosen the reality TV star and businessman because he "seemed honest".

Yesterday she tweeted that her answer should not be taken as representative of her values - nor does it mean she endorses him.

I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context (1/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018





I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018





I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician (3/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018





My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018



