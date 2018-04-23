She said she would have voted for Trump is she could have

Shania Twain has apologised to anyone she "offended" by admitting she would have voted for Donald Trump.

The Canadian singer was not eligible to vote in the US presidential election - but told The Guardian she would have chosen the reality TV star and businessman because he "seemed honest".

Yesterday she tweeted that her answer should not be taken as representative of her values - nor does it mean she endorses him.