Linkin Park say the "shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through their family" following the suicide of frontman Chester Bennington.

The band have released an official statement in the form of a letter to the singer on Facebook.

They say he "touched so many lives" and that he had the "biggest heart".

The 41-year-old was found dead at his home near Los Angeles on Thursday.

Linkin Park on Chester Bennington: 'Our Hearts Are Broken' https://t.co/KEh5oMLA0G via @RollingStone — Latonya P. (@TonyaWithAPen) July 24, 2017

Meanwhile two lads have organised a night in Dublin to remember Chester.

Fans will be able to sing along to Linkin Park's album, Hybrid Theory in Fibber Macgee's on Thursday August 3.

All proceeds will go directly to Pieta House.

If you or anyone you know needs to talk you can contact:

Pieta House 1800 247247

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833634

Childline 1800 666666

Samaritans 116 123

Aware 1800 804848