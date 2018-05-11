A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in a punishment-style shooting in The Liberties.

The victim was gunned down just after 9 o'clock last night at the Horse Yard near Thomas Street in the south inner city.

The man in his late 20s was shot once in the leg in the punishment-style gun attack.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination and an investigation is underway but so far no arrests have been made.

Gardai are reportedly looking into whether the shooting is linked to an internal row in the Kinahan cartel.