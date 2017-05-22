Staff at a shop in Dublin have helped to aprehend a man who attempted to rob the premises armed with a hammer.



The man threatened staff and demanded cash at the shop on the Swords Road in Santry at lunchtime today (Monday).



When staff refused to give him any money, the man left the shop and assaulted a female driver.



Staff and passers-by managed to tackle the man and held him until Gardaí arrived.



The 29 year old man was arrested and was taken to Ballymun Garda Station.