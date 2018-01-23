There are calls for social media companies to demand PPS numbers from users to ensure they're not underage.

Cork TD Jim Daly made the suggestion after a Dublin man was convicted yesterday of coercing 9 year old girls into sending him sexually graphic pictures of themselves via various social networks.

26 year old Matthew Horan from St John's Crescent in Clondalkin, used Skype, Snapchat, Instagram and Kik - an anonymous instant messaging app - to send and receive images from six identified children in Ireland and nine others around the world.

Naoise Kavanagh from youth mental health organisation Reachout Ireland says something needs to done to make age verification on social media sites much stricter, to avoid young children signing up.

But she says that communication is key when it comes to keeping children safe online:

These people in Dublin don't think handing over your PPS number is a good idea: