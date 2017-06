Nearly a quarter of us have money tucked away our partners know nothing about.

With some even saying they are saving for an exit strategy.

Researchers found that men have nearly €5,000 while woman have just over €3,000.

via GIPHY

Of those who have secret savings 23% said it was in case the relationship broke down.

Other reasons include financial independence because their partner is bad with money.

Others say it's to save for a car or a holiday.

via GIPHY