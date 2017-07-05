Simon Coveney Challenged Air Corps Pilot Who Refused To Fly Due To Fog
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he has total respect for all military personal.
His comments come after it emerged he challanged an Air Corp pilot who refused to fly him to Cork for a meeting in 2015 - because of fog - when he was Defence Minister.
Internal emails show the Air Corps being "very unhappy" with the minister's intervention.
On his way into this morning's Cabinet meeting Minister Coveney defended his record: