Simon Coveney Nominated As New Tánaiste
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has been nominated as the new Tánaiste.
Leo Varadkar made the announcement in the Dáil this afternoon, two days after Frances Fitzgerald's resignation.
Coveney - a Cork South-Central TD - is already Fine Gael deputy leader, following his unsuccessful leadership bid earlier this year.
Dublin Rathdown TD Josepha Madigan, meanwhile, is set to become the newest member of Cabinet - after being nominated to take over the Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht portfolio.
That portfolio's previous minister - Heather Humphreys - will take over as Business Minister, a role that had also been held by Frances Fitzgerald.
Deputy Fitzgerald resigned on Tuesday after a week of criticism from opposition parties over her handling of an email alluding to the Garda legal strategy against whistleblower Maurice McCabe.