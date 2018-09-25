A motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister will be debated this evening.

Sinn Féin are bringing the motion against Eoghan Murphy in response to his handling of the housing crisis.

The Minister is expected to survive this evening's motion of no confidence with the backing of the government and Fianna Fáil likely to abstain.

Micheál Martin has said his party won't support the Sinn Féin motion.

But that doesn't mean Minister Murphy is under any less pressure, some of his cabinet colleagues are frustrated at the lack of delivery when it comes to housing - and he'll likely face a tough time in the Dáil chamber from the opposition.

Junior Minister Catherine Byrne has also hinted behind the scenes that she may vote against the government or abstain from the vote.

Minister Byrne has been at odds with Eoghan Murphy since publicly speaking out against a project he launched in her constituency.

The Dáil will debate the motion at 8pm this evening.

Meanwhile, a motion calling for the government to declare the housing crisis a national emergency was passed at a special meeting of Dublin City Council last night.

The motion is also demanding capital spending on housing increase to at least €2.3 billion in the upcoming budget.

Last night's extra ordinary meeting saw it passed by 28 votes to 2.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has requested that a cross party delegation now make a presentation to the Dail Committee on Housing.