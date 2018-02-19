The new Sinn Fein party leadership will meet with the Taoiseach and Tanaiste today.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and the party's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill will meet with both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney in Dublin today.

They're due to discuss what they claim is the DUP's decision to collapse the talks process in the North.

Later in the week the SF delegation will travel to London to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

They say they're clear about their message - Mary Lou McDonald says they'll be telling both the Taoiseach and Theresa May that a return to direct rule from London is not an option.

She says Sinn Fein is committed to working for an agreement, but any return to talks must ultimately deliver for the people.... adding that language rights and marriage equality are not republican issues - but people issues - for the whole of society.