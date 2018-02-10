

Mary Lou McDonald will be confirmed as the new leader of Sinn Féin today.

She'll replace Gerry Adams, who steps down after more than 34 years at the helm.

Michelle O'Neill will become Deputy Leader of the Party.

A special Ard Fheis will take place at the RDS in Dublin.

There's only one Gerry A - The foremost political leader of his generation. My mentor and friend. pic.twitter.com/ITFMi1ZUYx — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 9, 2018

This week Gerry Adams was asked what he thought his legacy would be: