Sinn Fein to Run Candidate in Presidential Election
Sinn Fein has confirmed they will run a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.
The party will field an opponent to outgoing president Michael D.Higgins.
Presidential election will be about the next seven years and a national conversation about the future of our country – @MaryLouMcDonald https://t.co/Im0a2kuHfM pic.twitter.com/1Y2jj2vw4M— Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) July 14, 2018
The announcement was made following a meeting of the party's Ard Comhairle in Dublin today.
More to follow