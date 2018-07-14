Sinn Fein has confirmed they will run a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

The party will field an opponent to outgoing president Michael D.Higgins.

Presidential election will be about the next seven years and a national conversation about the future of our country – @MaryLouMcDonald https://t.co/Im0a2kuHfM pic.twitter.com/1Y2jj2vw4M — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) July 14, 2018

The announcement was made following a meeting of the party's Ard Comhairle in Dublin today.

More to follow