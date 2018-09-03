Sinn Fein will table a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister in the coming weeks.

The party confirmed the plans ahead of its annual 'think-in,' which gets underway in Cavan today.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald will also discuss the housing crisis when she addresses the meeting this morning.

The party originally threatened to table a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in June.

However, it later decided to hold back ahead of the summer recess.

Party representatives from the Oireachtas, Northern Assembly and European Parliament are attending the two-day meeting.

Delegates will discuss Brexit and the ongoing political stalemate at Stormont – and how both situations may be affecting the human rights of Northern citizens.

Irish Unity in the context of a new Ireland also remains on the agenda.

The party will also put forward its 'alternative budget' which it believes could ease the health and housing crisis.

Meanwhile the party has confirmed that it won't be announcing its presidential hopeful until later this month.

The latest Government figures revealed that there are now 9,891 people accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland.

Focus Ireland has warned that the Government has failed to take the decisions needed to ease the homeless crisis.

The charity released its own figures highlighting the fact that almost four families became homeless every day in Dublin last month.

It said a total of 122 families with 270 entered homelessness in July - the second highest monthly total since records began almost six years ago.