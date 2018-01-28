Sir Elton John has slammed the fact that Ed Sheeran missed out on a Grammy nomination in the Song of the Year category.

The awards take place tonight in New York and Sheeran is nominated for two Grammys tonight - for best pop vocal album and Best Pop Solo Performance for Shape of You.

Sir Elton John has told The Sun that he think's Shape Of You should also be up for Song of the Year.

Elton said "That it wasn't nominated, is, to me, a travesty."

Elton added: "I think Ed was extremely upset. And I don't blame him. Every single you hear now sounds like 'Shape of You'."