Sir Richard Branson has launched the world’s first permanent visitor centre dedicated to climate change in County Wicklow.

The Cool Planet Experience at Powerscourt House aims to encourage people to take action to prevent global warming.

It’s an interactive experience which connects science, gaming, engineering and drama and is open to the public in February.

Kim Buckley has this report from County Wicklow:

The Cool Planet Experiece is an interactive exhibition combining gaming, drama engineerining and sciene.

It gives a glimpse into what the planet will look like in 50 years and can also calculate your carbon footprint.

It’s the brain child of entrepreneur Norman Crowley, CEO and founder of Crowley Carbon.

The Cool Planet Experience is due to open to the public in mid February with further centres due to open around the world later in the year.