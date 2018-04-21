A woman who spent over two decades searching for her missing sister in Kilkenny has died.

JoJo Dullard was 21 when she went missing in 1995.

She was last seen in the Moone area of Co Kildare in November that year, while hitch-hiking from Dublin to Kilkenny.

A memorial to missing woman JoJo Dullard in Moone, Co Kildare is seen in 2003 | Image: RollingNews.ie

She telephoned a friend from a phone box in the village.

A major search was launched, but no trace of her was found.

Her sister Mary Phelan spent 22 years trying to find information surrounding her disappearance.

JoJo Dullard | Image: missing.ie

She also played a part helping with the establishment of of Operation Trace - a garda initiative investigating the disappearance of six young women in Leinster over a five year period.

Ms Phelan died at her home in Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny after a short illness.

She was 67.