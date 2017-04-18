The Minister for Health says the new national maternity hospital will have full clinical, operational, financial and budgetary independence.

Opposition parties claim there could be a conflict of interest between medical decisions and Catholic principles, but Minister Simon Harris says there won't be any religious influence on the governance of the new hospital.

Under the current plans, the new facility will occupy a site next to the existing St Vincent's Hospital, which is owned by the St Vincent's Healthcare group of which the Sisters of Charity are a major shareholder.

However the co-leader of the Social Democrats and TD for Dublin North West Roisin Shortall says she wants further clarity:

The Social Protection Minister says he thinks it's important that the issue of ownership of the new national maternity hospital is clarified.

Leo Varadkar says he's sure the Health Minister will clarify who will own the property: