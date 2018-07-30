A sixth person's died in raging wildfires in California which have destroyed more than 500 buildings.

Some 12,000 firefighters are involved - and 50,000 homes have been evacuated.

US President Donald Trump has declared an emergency in California, allowing counties affected by the wildfires to receive federal assistance.

California Governor Edmund G Brown Junior had earlier declared a state of emergency in three counties.

??After declaring a State of Emergency for Shasta County yesterday, @JerryBrownGov requests Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance for #CarrFire https://t.co/K3dTaVTUOR pic.twitter.com/cCThH3IfF8 — Gov. Brown Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 27, 2018

While state flags are to be flown at half-staff in honour of two firefighters who died while working on a fire in Carr.

Johnny Johnson has a house under threat - but says he isn't leaving.

"Propane tanks and cars blowing up right up the road. You could see flames shooting straight up like a jet engine.

"My wife left, I told them I ain't going - I'm going to try to save my house".