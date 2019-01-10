6 people have died from flu since the start of the flu season, according to the HSE.

New figures show 150 patients have been hospitalised within the past week alone.

27 of those required treatment in intensive care units.

We are in place and waiting to hear from the HSE an update on the Swine Flu. It’s back with a bang. pic.twitter.com/nnBil9OVlw — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) January 10, 2019

This season’s flu is predominantly affecting people aged between 15 and 64.

However health officials are expecting more children to get the flu now that they’ve returned to school.

The start of February is expected to be the peak for cases of influenza.

"If you do become unwell with flu, most of the time you can protect yourself at home" - Dr. @vidamthamilton #YourBestShot pic.twitter.com/sXoHcm9WC1 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 10, 2019

Dr. Kevin Kelleher, the HSE’s Assistant National Director for Public Health, says many more people die from cases indirectly linked to flu.

He's said "What also happens is that flu causes other types of deaths, not directly due to flu but things like pneumonia, heart disease or strokes."

"We can see that after about 2-3 months, and that actually means there are about 300 or 400 deaths in all related to the flu as a consequence each year."