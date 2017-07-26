The fourth attempt to try and fix the ruptured pipe that's caused a water shortage in the northeast will start this morning.

50,000 Households in Drogheda and East Meath are waking up to their 6th day without water and they're being warned it could be the weekend before supply is fully restored.

The Defence Forces have been deployed to help man the 43 tanks and 100 temporary water stations across the region

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has apologised to the people affected by the crisis.