The hashtag 'You Irish' is trending on twitter this morning after a Sky news presenter used the phrase to refer to Irish people in a tweet.

Adam Boulton was responding to criticism of his questioning of Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney over Brexit during a live interview.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney answers Adam Boulton's "do you think this week's kerfuffle has been necessary?" pic.twitter.com/PkoJ0VgZ9y — Robert ☃️ (@RobDunsmore) December 8, 2017





He tweeted this after the interview:

Bored now. Some of you Irish need to get over yourselves. Interviewing is about challenging the interviewee not respecting. — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) December 9, 2017





People have now been using the term to praise Irish people:

#YouIrish have one of the oldest spoken languages in Europe — Niall Ó Donnghaile (@NiallSF) December 10, 2017





#YouIrish has its humour, it’s dance, it’s music, it’s culture loved by millions around the globe. It’s better to be loved for that, than loathed for a legacy of death, slavery and pillage around the globe. — An_fear_ciuin 🇮🇪 (@An_Fear_Ciuin) December 10, 2017





#YouIrish have one of the fastest growing economies in Europe, a higher GDP per capita than the UK, far fewer people living below the poverty line and a much more generous state pension — Jay O'Rio (@northernsoul78) December 10, 2017





#YouIrish developed a cure for leprosy — Niall Ó Donnghaile (@NiallSF) December 10, 2017





#YouIrish risked your lives to help build New Yorks underground. — Dean Groogan (@groogqn) December 10, 2017





Reading the #YouIrish tweets on Twitter this evening. pic.twitter.com/8tz3L97Jis — Oisín Patenall (@OisinPatenall) December 10, 2017



