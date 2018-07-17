Slime toys could be harming children.

Parents are being warned that some slime products may contain up to four times the legal amount of a chemical which can cause convulsions and sickness.

Consumer group Which? tested 11 products, and found that eight of them breached EU regulations on the amount of boron they contain.

Boron is found in borax, the ingredient commonly used in slime manufacture to give the product its stickiness.

It comes as slime and slime products have become increasingly popular among children, with YouTube tutorials going viral: