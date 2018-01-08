A small family syndicate from Co. Dublin picked up a cheque for €38.9 million today after winning the Euromillions last month.

A spokesperson for the family said it's amazing to think they are now secure for the rest of our lives, but they won't go crazy and have no plans to move to the moon.

He added they would like to start their own business and maybe look at buying a new house later this year.

A sun holiday to the Bahamas or the Maldives is also on the cards.

The shop in Malahide where the winning ticket was sold was revealed last week.