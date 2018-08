Snoop Dogg is writing a cookbook.

The rapper says 'From Crook To Cook' will feature his "all-time favourite recipes straight from his personal collection".

Among them will be instructions for making baked macaroni cheese, chicken and waffles and baby back ribs which are bound to satisfy certain "cravings".

Chronicle Books says the "irreverent cookbook" will be out in October.

Of course it'll also feature a recipe for Gin and Juice.