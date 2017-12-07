It's time to rethink that Christmas party outfit.

If you're heading out to get into the festive swing of things this weekend you'll need to wrap up warm because snow and freezing cold temperatures are being forecast for the next few days.

According to Met Eireann there will be wintry showers right across the country with accumulations of snow over northern areas.

There will also be ground frost with with icy patches and lows of minus 2 degrees, staying coldest over the eastern half of the country.

This will be no craic as you search for a taxi long after your Christmas partying has ended.

Sleet and snow will continue to fall into Saturday night, mainly over northern areas, while it will remain cold across the country.

Time to whip out that electric blanket lads.