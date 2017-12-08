Snow and ice remains a danger on the roads this morning - with road users urged to take extra care.

A status orange warning remains in place for 7 counties until this evening.

Up to 8 centimetres of snow are expected in some parts today, with widespread icy conditions.

Joan Blackburn is a forecaster with Met Eireann:

Met Eireann has issued a status orange snow and ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It remains in place until 6 o'clock this evening.

Meanwhile, a status yellow ice warning is in effect for the rest of the country.

Road safety chiefs are urging motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to take extra care.