Snow And Ice In Many Areas This Morning
Snow and ice remains a danger on the roads this morning - with road users urged to take extra care.
A status orange warning remains in place for 7 counties until this evening.
Up to 8 centimetres of snow are expected in some parts today, with widespread icy conditions.
Joan Blackburn is a forecaster with Met Eireann:
Met Eireann has issued a status orange snow and ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
It remains in place until 6 o'clock this evening.
Meanwhile, a status yellow ice warning is in effect for the rest of the country.
Road safety chiefs are urging motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to take extra care.