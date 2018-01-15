Met Eireann's warning there could be snow in parts of the country this week.

A polar air mass is set to bring wintry showers and there's a risk of flooding on Atlantic coasts.

Forecasters say there could be a "potentially disruptive period of weather" on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mathew Martin outlines what's in store; 'Inland areas of Ulster and Connacht are most likely to see falls of snow, particularly on higher ground, but all areas could see some falling sleet and snow, but not too much to be worried about'.