Met Eireann issues Yellow Alert

Motorists are being warned to watch out for icy conditions today and patchy accumulations of snow later. 

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Alert. 

Up to 3cm of snow is expected to fall between 7am today and 6am tomorrow, especially on high ground.

The AA's Barry Aldworth says road users should check local weather reports and be aware of conditions before setting out on a trip:

