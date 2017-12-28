Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Motorists are being warned to watch out for icy conditions today and patchy accumulations of snow later.



Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Alert.

A severe frost and icy conditions for many areas this morning. Patches of freezing fog and isolated snow showers also.

A band of cloud with patchy rain, sleet and snow will extend from the west and southwest during the day.

Highest temperatures only 1 to 5 degrees. pic.twitter.com/9mxfRb6IHv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2017

Up to 3cm of snow is expected to fall between 7am today and 6am tomorrow, especially on high ground.

Take extra care out there today. Expect widespread frost & icy conditions this morning across the roads network. Allow plenty of time to clear windows & mirrors before you set out. #SlowDown#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/7us0NAkHcJ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 28, 2017

The AA's Barry Aldworth says road users should check local weather reports and be aware of conditions before setting out on a trip:





