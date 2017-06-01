The poster for a new animated parody about Snow White is creating controversy.

The ad shows a tall slim Snow White next to a shorter, heavier version of herself - The caption reads 'What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarves no longer short'.

Plus size model Tess Holiday tweeted saying it was basically body shaming.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017





While US actress Chloe Grace Moretz who voices Snow White in the film says she's appalled and angry.

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





The producer of of the movie, which is called Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, has apologised for the ads and the film's first trailer, which have been withdrawn.