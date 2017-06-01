Actress Chloe Grace Mortez says she's appalled

The poster for a new animated parody about Snow White is creating controversy.

The ad shows a tall slim Snow White next to a shorter, heavier version of herself - The caption reads 'What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarves no longer short'.

 Plus size model Tess Holiday tweeted saying it was basically body shaming.


While US actress Chloe Grace Moretz who voices Snow White in the film says she's appalled and angry.



The producer of of the movie, which is called Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, has apologised for the ads and the film's first trailer, which have been withdrawn.