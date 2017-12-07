There are two weather warnings in place as unsettled weather approaches Ireland.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann says there'll be scattered snow showers later on Thursday, overnight and into Friday.

It says slight to moderate accumulations are possible, with up to 3cm in parts.

There'll be icy stretches too - with north and northwest counties most at risk.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

It's because an Atlantic storm, Storm Caroline, is passing close to us.

Severe winds will affect parts of Scotland, but it'll see strong and blustery winds over Ireland also.

Northwest winds of 55 to 65 are expected to gust 100 to 110 km/h - strongest winds in coastal areas and over higher ground.