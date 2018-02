Today's temperatures and chilling winds will have many of us cosying up indoors by the fire.

The country remains under a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until midnight tonight.

Wintry showers are set to bring up to 3cm of snow in some areas.

Snow's mainly expected on higher ground, especially in Ulster and Connacht.

The AA is advising motorists to slow down and remember that stopping distances are up to ten times longer on icy roads.