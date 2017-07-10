Despite being only July, there are people already standing around Christmas trees and eating mince pies.

Retailers have begun showing off their festive wares at exhibits that predict Christmas upcoming trends, and word on the street is that the Brussels Sprout is out.

It's predicted that a paler aubergine or the 'snowbergine' will be popular on Christmas menus this year.

It's also being forecast that people will have more than one tree in their house and Christmas lights controlled by their mobile phone.

Only 168 days to go!