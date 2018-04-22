The Social Democrats say they are backing the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment as they believe it's a healthcare issue.

The party is launching their 'Yes for Repeal' campaign this morning in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Opinion polls over the weekend show support support for the Yes side in the abortion referendum has dropped slightly - but still holds the majority vote with five weeks to go to voting day on May 25th.

The third Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll reflects a drop of two points to 47% for those who support repeal.

Eighth Amendment referendum campaign posters pictured in Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The No vote is up two points to 29% - while combined undecided voters are on 24%.

The poll was conducted from April 5th to 17th in face-to-face interviews with 928 voters.

Catherine Murphy is co-leader of the Social Democrats.

She says women should be able to seek the treatment they need in this country.

"Women travelling has been a dominant feature for over 30 years now.

"I think that there is a realisation in this country - and we're seeing it from the opinion polls - that we do have a responsibility to provide healthcare in our own jurisdiction.

"And that's part of the reason why we're advocating very strongly for a Yes vote".