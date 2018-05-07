Social media addiction is the new crack cocaine of the digital age.

That's according to a leading digital expert who has warned that human relationships are under threat from excessive social media use.

Figures show that 64% of Irish people have a Facebook account with 71% of those admitting to checking it daily.

Naomh McElhatton is the Director of Digital Education at Smart-NI and says " it is an awareness campaign, I think we need to educate ourselves that this is not real life, this is virtual. And I think we need to get a grip, put the phones down and step away and limit our usage."