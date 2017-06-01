Gardai in Waterford have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in the city yesterday.

48 year old Abdi Rasheed Kaaheen Shire found dead at an apartment on Wellington Street yesterday morning.

A post mortem was carried out on the Somali national - the results of which have not been released for operational reasons.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular they are looking for members of the local and extended Somali community with any information to get in contact