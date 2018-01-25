Dublin Bus has announced that it's diverting a number of its routes away from College Green.



Traffic congestion in the area's become a major problem in recent weeks since the Luas Cross City Line opened.





The company says it's realigning some services to "improve the journey time for customers" and "facilitate a more effective movement of public transport".



Dublin Bus says it'll continue to work with the National Transport Authority and the City Council to monitor the impact of the changes.

A full list of the routes affected can be found here