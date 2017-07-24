Some tenants is Dublin are being asked to pay three times their rent before moving in to their home.

According to a report in Today's Irish times, The country's biggest private landlord is asking tenants for two month's rent as a deposit, as opposed to the usual one month.

Irish Residental Properties Reit, owns 2,400 apartments in greater Dublin with an average rent of 1,500 euro

There are now calls for a deposit protection scheme and more rights for tenants.

Kim Buckley has this report: