Thousands of health care workers could be set to strike early in the new year over pay.

SIPTU is warning some workers with HSE ties will go ahead with an all-out strike on February 12th unless the Government deals with their demand for pay increases.



The union's won eight Labour Court recommendations confirming a pay linkage with other health workers providing public services.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, says the pay link was acknowledged by the Taoiseach in November but there's still been no change:

