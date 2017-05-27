Gardaí caught 226 speeders during their annual Operation Slowdown.



Gardaí checked the speed of almost 135 thousand vehicles over the 24 hours of the operation, which finished up this morning.



The worst speeders include a driver who was doing 100 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Youngstown, Co Kildare.



In Knockboy, Co Waterford another driver was 39 km/h over the limit in a 50 km/h zone.



The fastest driver detected was doing 125 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N4 at Lackan, Co. Longford.

Gardaí released a list of some of the country's worst speeders.

o 125 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford

o 124 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N22 at Knocknagoul Farnanes Cork

o 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R198 at Aghadegnan, Longford, Longford

o 75 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot, Kilkenny, Kilkenny

o 97 km/h in an 80km/h zone on the R586 at R772, Ashwood, Upper Gorey, Wexford

o 91 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R586 at Murragh, Enniskeane, Cork

o 77 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R339, Monivea Road, Galway, Galway

o 71 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R711, Dock Road, Waterford, Waterford

o 94 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the N25 at Raheen, New Ross, Kilkenny

o 89km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R683 at Knockboy, Waterford, Waterford

o 131km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N3 at Daggan, Cavan, Cavan

o 65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally, Laois

o 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R563 at Faha East, Faha, Kerry

o 65 km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin

o 109 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the R513 at Ballyfauskeen, Ballylanders, Limerick

o 100 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R418 at Youngstown, Athy, Kildare

o 95 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R463 at Gortatogher, Ardnacrusha, Clare

o 121 in a 100 km/h zone on the N15 at Mount Temple, Grange, Sligo