

Shay Healy has made an appeal to have his Eurovision trophy returned to his home after it was stolen in a robbery.

The songwriter took to Facebook to lambast the "low down, dirty rotten, low life thug" who took the trophy from a shelf in his downstairs bathroom.

In his post he says "some audacious, irreverent, disrespectful and rude ass***e, has stolen my Eurovision Trophy which I won in The Hague in Holland in 1980."

The 74 year old celebtated the 37th anniversary of winning the Eurovision Song Contest and he point out he has had the plastic trophy for half of his life.

"Who would steal such a thing? It’s not like it was any great shakes as a piece of art. It was a clear plastic multi layered ornament that had a gold coin floating in the interior of it. Is there some young fellow in his bedroom standing in front a mirror with a hairbrush in his hand pretending he’s Johnny Logan, while my precious award sits on his mantelpiece forlorn and bereft of its proper home?"

e "Mind you the light fingered Jacko who shagged off with my trophy may havsolved a problem for me in obviating the need for me to make a decision as to which of my two sons will inherit the plastic geegaw."

He says if you find yourself passing by you can drop back my trophy no questions asked.