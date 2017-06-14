Half a million euro worth of cannabis plants have been seized in Kilcullen in Co Kildare.

20 thousand euro worth of cocaine was also found when a residence was searched in Old Kilcullen yesterday morning.

Gardai were alerted to the house because of an ongoing fire.

After they gained entry they discovered a sophisticated grow house in operation which contained around 826 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In the past 48 hours Gardaí have seized over a million euro worth of cannabis in four separate operations.