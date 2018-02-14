He said he made the decision despite "disagreeing with the decision" of the ruling ANC party

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma says he will resign 'with immediate effect'.

It came before he faced a no confidence motion, which was due to be put forward by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in parliament tomorrow.

Mr Zuma has faced a number of corruption scandals and was replaced as ANC leader in December.

In a televised address this evening, he said: "I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment, for they are the lawful mechanisms for the people of this beautiful country to remove their president."

However, he ultimately confirmed: "I have come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect.

"Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation, I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC."

The recent moves against the president by his own party came after police raided the home of a business family linked to President Zuma.

The powerful and wealthy Gupta family are suspected of using their ties to the president to influence cabinet positions and land state contracts.