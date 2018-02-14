South Africa's President Jacob Zuma says he will resign 'with immediate effect'.

It came before he faced a no confidence motion, which was due to be put forward by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in parliament tomorrow.

Mr Zuma has faced a number of corruption scandals and was replaced as ANC leader in December.

In a televised address this evening, he said: "I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment, for they are the lawful mechanisms for the people of this beautiful country to remove their president."

However, he ultimately confirmed: "I have come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect.

"Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation, I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC."

The recent moves against the president by his own party came after police raided the home of a business family linked to President Zuma.

The powerful and wealthy Gupta family are suspected of using their ties to the president to influence cabinet positions and land state contracts.