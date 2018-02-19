There’s a call for interested parties to contribute to the development of Ireland’s first space strategy for business.

Over 60 Irish firms already work with the European Space Agency, of which Ireland has been a member for over 40 years.

The announcement coincides with a new contract being signed by Dublin-based firm Innalabs with the ESA for the creation of a new gyroscope which can be used on spacecraft.

Space commentator Leo Enright says it’s about time we benefited in concrete terms from membership of the ESA;





A Dublin-based firm is celebrating the signing of a new contract with the European Space Agency worth 2.6 million euro.



Innalabs will develop gyroscopes for use in satellites.



General Manager John OLeary says the contract is a huge vote of confidence;

