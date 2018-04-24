You may not think spaghetti hoops count as one of your 5 a day - but they do!

Tomatoes make up 41 percent of the meal, so a small can will get your portion in.

But dietitian Orla Walsh says fresh tomatoes are a much healthier option: 'Are they the worst thing? No. But they shouldn't be included in your everyday diet. Everyone needs to make sure that their meals are as colourful as possible and have one or two portions of fruit and vegetables.

There's a new guideline in The Sun today which shows you surprising ways you can get your daily fruit and veg intake.

Homemade hummus counts as one, so do ice pops made with fresh fruit juice, veggie pizza and apple crumble!