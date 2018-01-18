Police in Portugal and Spain have seized hundreds of kilograms of cocaine after finding it hidden inside fresh pineapples.

Investigators say the drugs were transported from South America to Lisbon by an international crime gang, with officials alleging that a fruit import company was used as a cover.

Nine men of various nationalities have been arrested.

Police have also dismantled a major drug laboratory, seized 10 cars and confiscated €400,000 in cash.

The Spanish interior ministry said the investigation into the alleged criminal organisation has been ongoing since April 2017.

The operation across Spain and Portugal saw a total of 745 kg of cocaine seized.