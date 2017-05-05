Over 3 and a half thousand volunteers have taken to streets all over the country for Special Olympics Ireland Collection Day 2017.

There are over 600 collection points around Ireland with the charity hoping to raise €650,000 by the end of the day.

All money collected goes directly into the sports programme for people with intellectual difficulties in 16 different sports.

We caught up with these athletes and volunteers in Dublin:

People can also donate online.





