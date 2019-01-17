Two female tennis spectators were thrown out of the Australian Open yesterday - after fighting over a player's sweaty headband that was thrown into the crowd.

Aryna Sabalenka had just beaten Katie Boulter when she threw her headband into the crowd.

The spectators refused to give up the headband security officials were forced to intervene.

The women were escorted from Melbourne Arena following the incident.

THIS HAPPENED after Aryna Sabalenka threw in her hairband... 🤔 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/keGdxRL5y2 — Tennis24.com (@Tennis24COM) January 16, 2019



