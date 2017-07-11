Speculation is rife in Mayo today about the lucky winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

The Quick Pick ticket - worth 29 million euro - was sold in Garryduff XL Stores on Pound Road in Castlebar.

It's the 11th time the Euromillions has been won in Ireland and the second time the winning ticket's been sold in the town.

Umesh Kumar, Owner of Garryduff XL Stores, told Midwest News he's delighted his shop sold the winner and he's hoping it's a local.

There's still no word yet on who scooped the 29 million Euro jackpot, but they have made contact with the National Lottery and now have 90 days to collect their winnings.

The funds are being collected from the other countries and the cheque will be ready from tomorrow.

Nicole Gernon reports: