There are concerns for Irish House of Fraser workers as a deal is struck to buy the department store.

Sports Direct is to pay 90 million pounds for the chain - but it's not clear what'll happen to its staff.

House of Fraser has an outlet at the Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

Employees there are represented by the trade union Mandate.

Their spokeman Gerry Light says they'll be representing their members to ensure the impact is minimal:

"Obviously what we would want to do at the earliest possible opportunity is to engage with the new owners to ensure that the jobs are protected and that the terms and conditions associated with those jobs are protected."